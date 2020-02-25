Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $17.50 after XHR shares went down by -5.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:XHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.04 to 23.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] sitting at +7.16 and its Gross Margin at +14.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.23, and its Return on Assets is 6.14. These metrics suggest that this Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.47 and P/E Ratio of 14.19. These metrics all suggest that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] earns $20,769,314 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 29.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] has 112.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.04 to 23.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [XHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.