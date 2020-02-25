YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] saw a change by 0.35% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.89. The company is holding 88.51M shares with keeping 72.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.68% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.40%, trading +9.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.51M shares valued at 3.05 million were bought and sold.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +9.82 and its Gross Margin at +51.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is 66.81, and its Return on Assets is 8.65. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 265.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 54.59. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 88.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.