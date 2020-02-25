Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.[ZBH] stock saw a move by -1.35% on Thursday, touching 839566. Based on the recent volume, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZBH shares recorded 206.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] stock could reach median target price of $175.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] stock additionally went down by -3.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZBH stock is set at 24.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZBH shares showcased 12.56% increase. ZBH saw -5.50% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:ZBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.17 to 161.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $154.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] sitting at +16.94 and its Gross Margin at +64.46, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.56, and its Return on Assets is 4.64. These metrics suggest that this Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] has 206.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 111.17 to 161.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. [ZBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.