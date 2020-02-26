Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] stock went down by -6.08% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of $0.25. The stock reached $0.23 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ATNM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.28% in the period of the last 7 days.

ATNM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.25, at one point touching $0.22. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.25. The 52-week high currently stands at $0.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -62.13% after the recent low of $0.19.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.23. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 10.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.