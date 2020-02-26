Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [NYSE: ADSW] dipped by -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $33.05 price per share at the time. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. represents 89.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95B with the latest information.

The Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. traded at the price of $33.05 with 1.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADSW shares recorded 930.51K.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [NYSE:ADSW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.88 to 33.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW] sitting at +4.80 and its Gross Margin at +17.60, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -0.72, and its Return on Assets is -0.18. These metrics suggest that this Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW] has 89.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.88 to 33.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 0.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW] a Reliable Buy?

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. [ADSW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.