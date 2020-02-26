AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] saw a change by 0.78% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.60. The company is holding 323.65M shares with keeping 314.22M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.58% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.86%, trading +3.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 323.65M shares valued at 1.92 million were bought and sold.

AK Steel Holding Corporation [NYSE:AKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] sitting at +3.49 and its Gross Margin at +8.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 8.91, and its Return on Assets is 0.25. These metrics suggest that this AK Steel Holding Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49. AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.92 and P/E Ratio of 74.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] has 323.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $835.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 3.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.00, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation [AKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.