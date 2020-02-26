Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: ABR] shares went lower by -4.29% from its previous closing of $14.44, now trading at the price of $13.82, also adding -0.62 points. Is ABR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.8 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 104.61M float and a -6.62% run over in the last seven days. ABR share price has been hovering between $15.77 and $11.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] sitting at +34.72 and its Gross Margin at +96.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60%. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.37, and its Return on Assets is 2.37. These metrics suggest that this Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 429.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 89.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has 110.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.75 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 3.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.