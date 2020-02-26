Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] stock went up by 2.02% or 0.36 points up from its previous closing price of $17.83. The stock reached $18.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARCC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.08% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARCC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.75, at one point touching $17.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.75. The 52-week high currently stands at $19.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 2.74% after the recent low of $16.79.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.79 to 19.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +53.92 and its Gross Margin at +72.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 9.79. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,168,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 431.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.79 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.