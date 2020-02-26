Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: APRN] shares went higher by 16.19% from its previous closing of $2.10, now trading at the price of $2.44, also adding 0.34 points. Is APRN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 980840 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APRN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.04M float and a -30.36% run over in the last seven days. APRN share price has been hovering between $20.70 and $2.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] sitting at -10.67 and its Gross Margin at +31.77, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.80%. Its Return on Equity is -65.22, and its Return on Assets is -19.67. These metrics suggest that this Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.27. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] has 13.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.02 to 20.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. [APRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.