Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPR] gained by 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $17.92 price per share at the time. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. represents 65.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17B with the latest information.

The Brookfield Property REIT Inc. traded at the price of $17.92 with 1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BPR shares recorded 1.16M.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.65 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.78.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] sitting at +19.94 and its Gross Margin at +51.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.94. These metrics suggest that this Brookfield Property REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 914.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 914.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.49.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] a Reliable Buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.