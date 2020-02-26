Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] shares went lower by -7.95% from its previous closing of $39.39, now trading at the price of $36.26, also adding -3.13 points. Is XEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 99.64M float and a -6.86% run over in the last seven days. XEC share price has been hovering between $75.49 and $37.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.19 to 75.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.39.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +25.37 and its Gross Margin at +36.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is -3.57, and its Return on Assets is -1.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XEC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 103.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.19 to 75.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.56. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.