Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] dipped by -4.15% on the last trading session, reaching $6.46 price per share at the time. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. represents 275.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.78B with the latest information.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. traded at the price of $6.46 with 17.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLF shares recorded 10.77M.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 11.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at +22.93 and its Gross Margin at +28.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 75.31, and its Return on Assets is 7.69. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.42 and its Current Ratio is 2.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 275.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.