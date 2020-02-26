Cloudflare, Inc. [NYSE: NET] shares went higher by 2.42% from its previous closing of $19.81, now trading at the price of $20.29, also adding 0.48 points. Is NET stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NET shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.22M float and a +15.94% run over in the last seven days. NET share price has been hovering between $22.08 and $14.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cloudflare, Inc. [NYSE:NET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 22.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.81.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudflare, Inc. [NET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] sitting at -37.61 and its Gross Margin at +77.90, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 85.00%. Its Return on Equity is -22.42, and its Return on Assets is -18.74. These metrics suggest that this Cloudflare, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -97.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 8.22.

Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] has 290.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 22.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] a Reliable Buy?

Cloudflare, Inc. [NET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.