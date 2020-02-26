The share price of CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] inclined by $208.32, presently trading at $220.58. The company’s shares saw 38.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $159.07 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CME jumped by +6.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.02% compared to 12.63 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.44%, while additionally gaining 18.83% during the last 12 months. CME Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $219.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1% decrease from the current trading price.

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $208.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CME Group Inc. [CME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CME Group Inc. [CME] sitting at +49.50 and its Gross Margin at +79.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that CME Group Inc. [CME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this CME Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CME Group Inc. [CME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

CME Group Inc. [CME] has 358.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.07 to 222.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CME Group Inc. [CME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CME Group Inc. [CME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.