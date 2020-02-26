The share price of Diamondback Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] inclined by $71.08, presently trading at $67.16. The company’s shares saw -4.54% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $70.36 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FANG fall by -9.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.69% compared to -7.40 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.93%, while additionally dropping -36.21% during the last 12 months. Diamondback Energy, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $123.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 56.11% increase from the current trading price.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.36 to 114.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] sitting at +37.46 and its Gross Margin at +40.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.80%. These measurements indicate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 1.78, and its Return on Assets is 1.06. These metrics suggest that this Diamondback Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 48.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] has 163.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.36 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 4.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.