The share price of Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] inclined by $73.15, presently trading at $69.49. The company’s shares saw 0.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $69.11 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DFS fall by -7.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.00% compared to -5.86 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.91%, while additionally dropping -2.17% during the last 12 months. Discover Financial Services is said to have a 12-month price target set at $88.74. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.25% increase from the current trading price.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at +27.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 25.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.55.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 315.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.92B. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 2.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.