Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $33.32 after DY shares went down by -22.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Dycom Industries, Inc. [NYSE:DY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.54 to 64.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.72.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] sitting at +3.73 and its Gross Margin at +12.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.23, and its Return on Assets is 3.17. These metrics suggest that this Dycom Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.21 and P/E Ratio of 18.87. These metrics all suggest that Dycom Industries, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] earns $209,631 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.52 and its Current Ratio is 3.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] has 31.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.54 to 64.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -15.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] a Reliable Buy?

Dycom Industries, Inc. [DY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.