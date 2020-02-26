First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.10 after FHN shares went up by 0.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.30 to 17.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.07.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at +30.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.40%. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.51, and its Return on Assets is 1.05. These metrics suggest that this First Horizon National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.95.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.10.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 312.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.30 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.