Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] gained by 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $71.83 price per share at the time. Fortive Corporation represents 340.15M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.91B with the latest information.

The Fortive Corporation traded at the price of $71.83 with 978928 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTV shares recorded 1.67M.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 89.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.28.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortive Corporation [FTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortive Corporation [FTV] sitting at +13.72 and its Gross Margin at +50.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.90%. These measurements indicate that Fortive Corporation [FTV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.38, and its Return on Assets is 4.78. These metrics all suggest that Fortive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.43 and P/E Ratio of 36.36. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortive Corporation [FTV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortive Corporation [FTV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.