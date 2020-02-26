Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $35.73 after GDI shares went down by -2.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GDI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.54 to 38.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.56.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] sitting at +11.23 and its Gross Margin at +31.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.97, and its Return on Assets is 3.49. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.35 and P/E Ratio of 47.06. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 2.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] has 205.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.54 to 38.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. [GDI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.