General Electric Company[GE] stock saw a move by 0.53% on Thursday, touching 26.28 million. Based on the recent volume, General Electric Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GE shares recorded 8.93B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that General Electric Company [GE] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

General Electric Company [GE] stock additionally went down by -9.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GE stock is set at 8.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GE shares showcased 42.03% increase. GE saw -14.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 48.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.32.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at +7.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Electric Company [GE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 332.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $101.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Electric Company [GE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.