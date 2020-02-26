Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.54 after HST shares went up by 0.97% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.39 to 20.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.39.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] sitting at +10.46 and its Gross Margin at +16.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.10%. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.42, and its Return on Assets is 7.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HST financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has 725.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.39 to 20.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.