Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] saw a change by 0.79% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.80. The company is holding 165.23M shares with keeping 164.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.46%, trading +10.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 165.23M shares valued at 1.15 million were bought and sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 18.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.66.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at +148.64 and its Gross Margin at +84.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10%. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.95, and its Return on Assets is 1.81. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 88.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.34. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 165.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.