Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE: PE] shares went lower by -1.89% from its previous closing of $14.54, now trading at the price of $14.27, also adding -0.27 points. Is PE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 262.64M float and a -16.43% run over in the last seven days. PE share price has been hovering between $22.11 and $13.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] sitting at +28.47 and its Gross Margin at +36.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 3.09, and its Return on Assets is 1.82. These metrics suggest that this Parsley Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58. Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 22.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.50.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has 383.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.72 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 5.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.