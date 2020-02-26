Pattern Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PEGI] shares went higher by 0.82% from its previous closing of $28.07, now trading at the price of $28.30, also adding 0.23 points. Is PEGI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEGI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 96.64M float and a +1.43% run over in the last seven days. PEGI share price has been hovering between $28.50 and $19.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PEGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.19 to 28.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] sitting at +5.66 and its Gross Margin at +16.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.10%. Its Return on Equity is 13.26, and its Return on Assets is 2.83. These metrics suggest that this Pattern Energy Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 218.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 193.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] earns $2,449,761 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.44. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] has 97.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.19 to 28.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.63. This RSI suggests that Pattern Energy Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] a Reliable Buy?

Pattern Energy Group Inc. [PEGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.