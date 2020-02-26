ViacomCBS Inc.[VIAC] stock saw a move by -5.83% on Thursday, touching 24.9 million. Based on the recent volume, ViacomCBS Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VIAC shares recorded 645.84M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock could reach median target price of $40.00.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock additionally went down by -27.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -29.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VIAC stock is set at -49.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VIAC shares showcased -38.76% decrease. VIAC saw -52.78% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -3.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.35 to 53.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.93.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at +16.18 and its Gross Margin at +36.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.10%. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 40.85, and its Return on Assets is 9.16. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 4.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 645.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.35 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 6.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.