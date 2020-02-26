KB Home[KBH] stock saw a move by -0.11% on Thursday, touching 977179. Based on the recent volume, KB Home stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KBH shares recorded 90.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KB Home [KBH] stock could reach median target price of $40.50.

KB Home [KBH] stock additionally went down by -7.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KBH stock is set at 56.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KBH shares showcased 30.76% increase. KBH saw -9.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 69.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.69 to 40.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.73.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KB Home [KBH] sitting at +7.59 and its Gross Margin at +18.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.95, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KBH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 12.82. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KB Home [KBH] earns $2,127,452 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 5.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KB Home [KBH] has 90.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.69 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 3.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.