The share price of Lakeland Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: LAKE] inclined by $15.57, presently trading at $16.86. The company’s shares saw 73.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.70 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LAKE jumped by +38.42% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.35% compared to 4.63 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.36%, while additionally gaining 39.69% during the last 12 months. Lakeland Industries, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.86% decrease from the current trading price.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:LAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.70 to 16.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] sitting at +3.75 and its Gross Margin at +34.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 1.76, and its Return on Assets is 1.54. These metrics suggest that this Lakeland Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.90 and P/E Ratio of 1,038.04. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] earns $60,669 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.20 and its Current Ratio is 7.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] has 7.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $117.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.70 to 16.28. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.58. This RSI suggests that Lakeland Industries, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. [LAKE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.