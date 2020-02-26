Legg Mason, Inc. [NYSE: LM] dipped by -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $50.05 price per share at the time. Legg Mason, Inc. represents 87.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.36B with the latest information.

The Legg Mason, Inc. traded at the price of $50.05 with 4.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LM shares recorded 1.13M.

Legg Mason, Inc. [NYSE:LM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.36 to 50.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.15.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Legg Mason, Inc. [LM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] sitting at +12.45 and its Gross Margin at +82.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -0.87, and its Return on Assets is -0.41. These metrics suggest that this Legg Mason, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 18.96. These metrics all suggest that Legg Mason, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] earns $894,237 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36.

Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] has 87.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.36 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 0.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.49. This RSI suggests that Legg Mason, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Legg Mason, Inc. [LM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. [LM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.