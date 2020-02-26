MGIC Investment Corporation[MTG] stock saw a move by -1.99% on Thursday, touching 4.15 million. Based on the recent volume, MGIC Investment Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTG shares recorded 350.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock additionally went down by -5.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTG stock is set at -1.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTG shares showcased 3.98% increase. MTG saw -16.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +74.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.30%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.08, and its Return on Assets is 11.30. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.34.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 350.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.85 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 2.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.