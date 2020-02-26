MoneyGram International, Inc.[MGI] stock saw a move by 1.67% on Thursday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, MoneyGram International, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGI shares recorded 65.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] stock additionally went down by -22.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGI stock is set at -16.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGI shares showcased -43.82% decrease. MGI saw -68.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 59.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.09.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] sitting at +2.25 and its Gross Margin at +44.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.53.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 142.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. companyname [MGI] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] earns $594,253 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] has 65.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.83, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] a Reliable Buy?

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.