New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] saw a change by -2.85% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.69. The company is holding 419.33M shares with keeping 413.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.49%, trading +8.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 419.33M shares valued at 7.46 million were bought and sold.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.18.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +23.64 and its Gross Margin at +85.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 419.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.