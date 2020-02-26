New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] stock went down by -0.97% or -0.06 points down from its previous closing price of $6.20. The stock reached $6.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NYMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.31% in the period of the last 7 days.

NYMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.27, at one point touching $6.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.27. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -0.32% after the recent low of $5.88.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.88 to 6.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] sitting at +22.35 and its Gross Margin at +86.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50%. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.57, and its Return on Assets is 0.77. These metrics suggest that this New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,140.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 91.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,272.95.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.92 and P/E Ratio of 9.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] earns $13,242,833 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has 380.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.88 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.