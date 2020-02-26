NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] took an upward turn with a change of -3.97%, trading at the price of $19.13 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NortonLifeLock Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 15.11M shares for that time period. NLOK monthly volatility recorded 3.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.24%. PS value for NLOK stocks is 3.81 with PB recorded at 1.37.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.92.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at +13.19 and its Gross Margin at +73.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 0.30, and its Return on Assets is 0.10. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 3.35. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] earns $397,563 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 609.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.