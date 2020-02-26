The share price of Papa John’s International, Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] inclined by $67.35, presently trading at $61.37. The company’s shares saw 47.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $41.48 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PZZA fall by -8.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -12.48% compared to -5.97 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.23%, while additionally gaining 60.86% during the last 12 months. Papa John’s International, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $67.42. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.05% increase from the current trading price.

Papa John’s International, Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.48 to 70.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] sitting at +2.09 and its Gross Margin at +14.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Assets is 0.29.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 204.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 108.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. companyname [PZZA] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] earns $87,406 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] has 32.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.48 to 70.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 2.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] a Reliable Buy?

Papa John’s International, Inc. [PZZA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.