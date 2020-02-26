The share price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] inclined by $3.60, presently trading at $4.11. The company’s shares saw 54.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.66 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PRTK jumped by +13.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.50% compared to 0.47 of all time high it touched on 02/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.27%, while additionally dropping -50.21% during the last 12 months. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.22% increase from the current trading price.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.66 to 7.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] sitting at -607.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.80%. Its Return on Equity is -172.78, and its Return on Assets is -48.44. These metrics suggest that this Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 481.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 481.23.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.64. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] earns $164,587 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 14.41 and its Current Ratio is 14.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] has 33.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $121.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.66 to 7.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PRTK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.