PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] saw a change by -1.08% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $141.10. The company is holding 1.39B shares with keeping 1.39B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.14%, trading +5.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.39B shares valued at 6.03 million were bought and sold.

PepsiCo, Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.21 to 147.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $142.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] sitting at +15.85 and its Gross Margin at +55.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 49.92, and its Return on Assets is 9.37. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 204.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 27.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] earns $251,543 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 1.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

PepsiCo, Inc. [PEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.