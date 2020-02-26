Planet Fitness, Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] dipped by -4.95% on the last trading session, reaching $77.15 price per share at the time. Planet Fitness, Inc. represents 90.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.38B with the latest information.

The Planet Fitness, Inc. traded at the price of $77.15 with 1.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PLNT shares recorded 862.75K.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.14 to 88.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] sitting at +32.23 and its Gross Margin at +44.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.50%. Its Return on Assets is 7.20.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] earns $544,580 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.92 and its Current Ratio is 2.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] has 90.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.14 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.