The share price of Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] inclined by $12.88, presently trading at $13.04. The company’s shares saw 200.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.33 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RLGY jumped by +3.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.05% compared to 0.46 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 26.97%, while additionally dropping -26.86% during the last 12 months. Realogy Holdings Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.29% decrease from the current trading price.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.33 to 18.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at +4.51 and its Gross Margin at +17.32, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 5.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.87. These metrics suggest that this Realogy Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 121.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] earns $533,246 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 114.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.33 to 18.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.15. This RSI suggests that Realogy Holdings Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.