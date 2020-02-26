Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] took an upward turn with a change of -12.58%, trading at the price of $16.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Revolve Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 963.35K shares for that time period. RVLV monthly volatility recorded 5.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.41%. PS value for RVLV stocks is 2.24 with PB recorded at 11.03.

Revolve Group, Inc. [NYSE:RVLV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.35 to 48.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.31.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] sitting at +8.38 and its Gross Margin at +52.68, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.30%. Its Return on Equity is 47.79, and its Return on Assets is 21.45. These metrics suggest that this Revolve Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] earns $507,364 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 67.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] has 67.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.35 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.