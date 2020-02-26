SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] dipped by -5.31% on the last trading session, reaching $28.18 price per share at the time. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. represents 80.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39B with the latest information.

The SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. traded at the price of $28.18 with 1.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SEAS shares recorded 959.18K.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 36.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.76.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +29.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 16.21, and its Return on Assets is 2.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 580.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 563.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.53 and P/E Ratio of 21.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] earns $291,977 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] has 80.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.12 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 5.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.27. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.