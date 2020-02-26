Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] saw a change by -0.31% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.90. The company is holding 100.72M shares with keeping 53.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.34% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -12.53%, trading +20.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 100.72M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

Stitch Fix, Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.99 to 37.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.98.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] sitting at +1.49 and its Gross Margin at +43.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.37, and its Return on Assets is 6.72. These metrics suggest that this Stitch Fix, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22. Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.75 and P/E Ratio of 102.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] earns $197,195 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.99 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] has 100.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.99 to 37.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] a Reliable Buy?

Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.