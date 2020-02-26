Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: SUPN] dipped by -13.30% on the last trading session, reaching $19.89 price per share at the time. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 52.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20B with the latest information.

The Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $19.89 with 1.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SUPN shares recorded 561.84K.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:SUPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.35 to 43.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] sitting at +35.33 and its Gross Margin at +96.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.90%. These measurements indicate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.81, and its Return on Assets is 15.32. These metrics all suggest that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.93 and P/E Ratio of 9.46. These metrics all suggest that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] earns $912,717 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.90 and its Current Ratio is 3.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] has 52.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.35 to 43.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SUPN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.