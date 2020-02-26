Teladoc Health, Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained by 3.62% on the last trading session, reaching $118.40 price per share at the time. Teladoc Health, Inc. represents 73.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.75B with the latest information.

The Teladoc Health, Inc. traded at the price of $118.40 with 3.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TDOC shares recorded 1.26M.

Teladoc Health, Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 119.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.26.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.85 and its Gross Margin at +60.68, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -12.35, and its Return on Assets is -8.79. These metrics suggest that this Teladoc Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -277.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.45.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] earns $208,954 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.53 and its Current Ratio is 8.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] has 73.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 119.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.62. This RSI suggests that Teladoc Health, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. [TDOC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.