ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] took an upward turn with a change of 8.84%, trading at the price of $0.23 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 30.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.06M shares for that time period. TBLT monthly volatility recorded 13.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 23.77%. PS value for TBLT stocks is 1.36 with PB recorded at 23.02.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -34.40 and its Gross Margin at +22.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] earns $546,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] has 105.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.