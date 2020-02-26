The share price of Valaris plc [NYSE: VAL] inclined by $3.53, presently trading at $3.45. The company’s shares saw 3.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.34 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VAL fall by -29.45% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -40.41% compared to -1.44 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.16%, while additionally dropping -80.22% during the last 12 months. Valaris plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.69. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.24% increase from the current trading price.

Valaris plc [NYSE:VAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.34 to 18.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valaris plc [VAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valaris plc [VAL] sitting at -11.54 and its Gross Margin at -5.52.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.10%. Its Return on Equity is -7.51, and its Return on Assets is -4.41. These metrics suggest that this Valaris plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valaris plc [VAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Valaris plc [VAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valaris plc [VAL] earns $387,591 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valaris plc [VAL] has 269.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $928.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.34 to 18.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 14.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valaris plc [VAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valaris plc [VAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.