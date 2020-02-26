VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] dipped by -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $26.69 price per share at the time. VICI Properties Inc. represents 460.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.30B with the latest information.

The VICI Properties Inc. traded at the price of $26.69 with 7.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VICI shares recorded 3.83M.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.80%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.83. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 21.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.