The share price of Western Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: WES] inclined by $13.53, presently trading at $13.88. The company’s shares saw 2.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.53 recorded on 02/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WES fall by -11.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -14.34% compared to -1.86 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -27.65%, while additionally dropping -59.10% during the last 12 months. Western Midstream Partners, LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.72% increase from the current trading price.

Western Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] sitting at +35.39 and its Gross Margin at +40.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.30%. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 36.70, and its Return on Assets is 4.28. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 505.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 502.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.82 and P/E Ratio of 10.15. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] earns $3,319,188 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] has 464.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.53 to 35.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 4.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP [WES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.