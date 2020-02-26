ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] opened at N/A and closed at $4.51 a share within trading session on 02/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 23.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] had 957826 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 268.54K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 32.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.23 during that period and AEY managed to take a rebound to $6.49 in the last 52 weeks.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:AEY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] sitting at -6.31 and its Gross Margin at +16.50.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.40%. Its Return on Equity is -12.61, and its Return on Assets is -9.55. These metrics suggest that this ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -43.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -14.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] earns $293,182 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] has 10.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 6.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 353.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 32.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.56. This RSI suggests that ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. [AEY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.