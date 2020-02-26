AVX Corporation [NYSE: AVX] opened at N/A and closed at $21.70 a share within trading session on 02/25/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.09% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AVX Corporation [NYSE: AVX] had 3.16 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 590.55K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.03 during that period and AVX managed to take a rebound to $21.76 in the last 52 weeks.

AVX Corporation [NYSE:AVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.03 to 21.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.70.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AVX Corporation [AVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVX Corporation [AVX] sitting at +17.67 and its Gross Margin at +27.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20%. These measurements indicate that AVX Corporation [AVX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.75, and its Return on Assets is 9.91. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVX financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. AVX Corporation [AVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.60 and P/E Ratio of 17.88. These metrics all suggest that AVX Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVX Corporation [AVX] earns $118,544 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.68 and its Current Ratio is 5.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVX Corporation [AVX] has 160.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.03 to 21.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 0.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.12. This RSI suggests that AVX Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AVX Corporation [AVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVX Corporation [AVX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.